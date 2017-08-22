Cresval Capital Announces Close of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval”, or the “Company”) (CRV:TSX-V) announces that it has closed a private placement announced on June 13, 2017. The Company raised $32,000 by issuing 640,000 Units at a price of $0.05/Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.10 per warrant share.

The financing is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cresval Capital

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in the exploration of three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in the Lillooet Mining Division in southwestern British Columbia.

Further information on Cresval’s projects is available on the Company’s website at www.cresval.com.

“Lee Ann Wolfin”

Lee Ann Wolfin, President and CEO

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Lee Ann Wolfin, President and CEO Telephone: (604) 682-3701 Email: info@cresval.com