Thursday, October 12, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Crew Energy Inc. Announces Executive Change

Crew Energy Inc. Announces Executive Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crew Energy Inc. (TSX:CR) (“Crew” or the “Company”) today announces that Mr. Robert Morgan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Crew, has resigned his position with the Company in order to pursue an opportunity as President and Chief Executive Officer with a publicly traded, crude oil production and development company focused in Saskatchewan.  We wish Rob continued success.

“I want to thank Rob for his contributions to Crew over the past six years as we have transitioned towards a pure-play Northeast B.C. Montney producer focused on liquids-rich development,” said Dale Shwed, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Crew is well positioned to continue the delineation and development of our world-class Montney assets at Greater Septimus, Groundbirch and Tower.”   

About Crew

Crew Energy Inc. is a dynamic, growth-oriented exploration and production company, focused on increasing long-term production, reserves and cash flow per share through the development of our world-class Montney resource.  Crew is based in Calgary, Alberta and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:   

Dale Shwed, President and C.E.O.     Phone: (403) 266-2088
Email: investor@crewenergy.com
John Leach, Senior Vice President and C.F.O.    
Recommended
Plaza Bancorp, the Holding Company of Plaza Bank, Announces Record Financial Results for September 30, 2017 (unaudited)
iAnthus Purchases US$3.0 Million of Preferred Shares in GrowHealthy