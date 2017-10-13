Crew Energy Inc. Announces Executive Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crew Energy Inc. (TSX:CR) (“Crew” or the “Company”) today announces that Mr. Robert Morgan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Crew, has resigned his position with the Company in order to pursue an opportunity as President and Chief Executive Officer with a publicly traded, crude oil production and development company focused in Saskatchewan. We wish Rob continued success.

“I want to thank Rob for his contributions to Crew over the past six years as we have transitioned towards a pure-play Northeast B.C. Montney producer focused on liquids-rich development,” said Dale Shwed, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Crew is well positioned to continue the delineation and development of our world-class Montney assets at Greater Septimus, Groundbirch and Tower.”

About Crew

Crew Energy Inc. is a dynamic, growth-oriented exploration and production company, focused on increasing long-term production, reserves and cash flow per share through the development of our world-class Montney resource. Crew is based in Calgary, Alberta and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: