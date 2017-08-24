CRH PLC Announces 2017 Interim Results
DUBLIN, IRELAND–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)
2017 Interim Results
This document contains inside information
Key Points
- H1 in line with April guidance
- Continued profit growth and margins ahead
- Significant M&A activity; allocating and reallocating capital at attractive multiples
- Interim dividend increased to 19.2c per share
Trading Highlights
- Sales of EUR13.0 billion, 2% ahead of 2016
- Like-for-like sales1 ahead 1%; +3% in Europe, +1% in the Americas and down 8% in Asia
- EBITDA of EUR1.175 billion, 5% ahead of 2016
- Like-for-like EBITDA ahead 2%; +2% in Europe, +6% in the Americas and down 39% in Asia
- EBITDA margin 9.0% (H1 2016: 8.8%)
- EPS of 43.5c per share, 29% ahead of 2016
|Six months ended 30 June
|2017
|2016
|EUR m
|EUR m
|Change
|Sales revenue
|12,997
|12,693
|+2%
|EBITDA
|1,175
|1,120
|+5%
|EBITDA Margin
|9.0%
|8.8%
|+20bps
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|647
|588
|+10%
|Profit before tax
|517
|407
|+27%
|EUR cent
|EUR cent
|Basic earnings per share
|43.5
|33.8
|+29%
|Dividend per share
|19.2
|18.8
|+2%
