Thursday, August 24, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Real Estate and Construction News | CRH PLC Announces 2017 Interim Results

CRH PLC Announces 2017 Interim Results

DUBLIN, IRELAND–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)

2017 Interim Results

This document contains inside information

Key Points

  • H1 in line with April guidance
  • Continued profit growth and margins ahead
  • Significant M&A activity; allocating and reallocating capital at attractive multiples
  • Interim dividend increased to 19.2c per share

Trading Highlights

  • Sales of EUR13.0 billion, 2% ahead of 2016
  • Like-for-like sales1 ahead 1%; +3% in Europe, +1% in the Americas and down 8% in Asia
  • EBITDA of EUR1.175 billion, 5% ahead of 2016
  • Like-for-like EBITDA ahead 2%; +2% in Europe, +6% in the Americas and down 39% in Asia
  • EBITDA margin 9.0% (H1 2016: 8.8%)
  • EPS of 43.5c per share, 29% ahead of 2016
         
  Six months ended 30 June 2017 2016      
    EUR m EUR m Change    
             
  Sales revenue 12,997 12,693 +2%    
  EBITDA 1,175 1,120 +5%    
  EBITDA Margin 9.0% 8.8% +20bps    
             
  Operating profit (EBIT) 647 588 +10%    
             
  Profit before tax 517 407 +27%    
             
    EUR cent EUR cent      
  Basic earnings per share 43.5 33.8 +29%    
  Dividend per share 19.2 18.8 +2%    
   
             

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8364O_1-2017-8-23.pdf

This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com

Recommended
CRH PLC Announces Development Update
Aben Expands Current Diamond Drill Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia