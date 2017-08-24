CRH PLC Announces 2017 Interim Results

DUBLIN, IRELAND–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)

2017 Interim Results

This document contains inside information

Key Points

H1 in line with April guidance

Continued profit growth and margins ahead

Significant M&A activity; allocating and reallocating capital at attractive multiples

Interim dividend increased to 19.2c per share

Trading Highlights

Sales of EUR13.0 billion, 2% ahead of 2016

Like-for-like sales 1 ahead 1%; +3% in Europe, +1% in the Americas and down 8% in Asia

ahead 1%; +3% in Europe, +1% in the Americas and down 8% in Asia EBITDA of EUR1.175 billion, 5% ahead of 2016

Like-for-like EBITDA ahead 2%; +2% in Europe, +6% in the Americas and down 39% in Asia

EBITDA margin 9.0% (H1 2016: 8.8%)

EPS of 43.5c per share, 29% ahead of 2016

Six months ended 30 June 2017 2016 EUR m EUR m Change Sales revenue 12,997 12,693 +2% EBITDA 1,175 1,120 +5% EBITDA Margin 9.0% 8.8% +20bps Operating profit (EBIT) 647 588 +10% Profit before tax 517 407 +27% EUR cent EUR cent Basic earnings per share 43.5 33.8 +29% Dividend per share 19.2 18.8 +2%

