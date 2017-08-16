Critical Control Announces Listing of Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Critical Control Energy Services Corp. (“Critical Control” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CCZ) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list the Corporation’s Series A Preferred Shares (“Preferred Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Preferred Shares will trade on the TSX under the symbol CCZ.PR commencing at the opening of markets on August 18, 2017.

1,136,245 Preferred Shares were issued pursuant to a share exchange under the Plan of Arrangement, closed on July 6, 2017. An additional 1,013,000 Preferred Shares were issued pursuant to a Private Placement of Preferred Shares at $2.00 per share. Accordingly, the Corporation has 2,149,245 Preferred Shares issued and outstanding. Details of the Plan of Arrangement and Private Placement can be found in the Corporation’s press release dated July 6, 2017.

The Preferred Shares provide for a priority cumulative dividend of $0.16 per Preferred Share, paid quarterly, if and as when declared by the board of directors of the Corporation.

About Critical Control

Critical Control provides solutions for the collection, control and analysis of measurement and operational data related to oil and gas wells across North America. We provide services to capture the data, cloud-based software to visualize and manage it and the business intelligence to make quicker and more informed operational decisions.

CONTACT: For further information Alykhan Mamdani President & CEO Tel (403) 705-7500