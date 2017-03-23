Critical CRO Oversight Metrics: How to Establish the Right Metrics and Monitor them in Real-time, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Julie Peacock from Client Services at Comprehend and Linda Sullivan, Co-Founder & President of Metrics Champion Consortium (MCC) will provide an in-depth look at CRO oversight and risk management best practice. Their presentation delves into the gaps in oversight processes, the causes of these gaps and how to successfully address them. The live broadcast takes place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 1pm EDT.

Per a recent CRO Oversight Benchmark Survey, 90% of ClinOps leaders plan to increase their use of CROs in the coming year, yet only 22% felt confident that their CROs would achieve milestones on time.

With impending changes, necessary to address ICH E6 (R2), oversight is top of mind and requires sponsors to proactively answer questions such as:

“Is my vendor doing what I hired them to do?”

“Is the CRO adhering to my quality plan?”

“Is the CRO’s performance meeting our expectations?”

“What issues should we be escalating?”

Attendees will learn from MCC’s pivotal work on how to establish effective metrics for managing oversight, determine the most important metrics, and then report results at the appropriate oversight level.

Additionally, attendees will see a live demonstration of how leading sponsors collaborate with their CROs for early detection and threshold control using automated dashboards and best practice KPIs.

With real-time, accurate dashboards and metrics, sponsors can increase their speed to a quality result.

To learn more about this event visit, Critical CRO Oversight Metrics: How to Establish the Right Metrics and Monitor them in Real-Time

