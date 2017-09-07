TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 07, 2017) – Live webinar to present findings from a new benchmark survey conducted across leading CRO executives and project team members. Designed to shed light on top challenges, it helps both CROs and sponsors better understand what’s changing in joint relationships focused on trial outcomes and how to address those changes.

SUMMARY:­­­­

How can CROs build stronger relationships with sponsors?

How can CROs and sponsors better address ICH E6 (R2) requirements?

How can CROs streamline the sharing of data, for faster, better milestone results?

These are top challenges for both CROs and sponsors today. It is no longer status quo, but a hotly competitive and complex business environment. And adding to that, increasing data, greater regulations on quality and standards, and new requirements in managing risk put a heavy burden on CRO clinical operations. The webinar will address these issues with answers to questions such as:

What are the greatest limitations to a successful sponsor relationship?

How are you planning to address ICH E6(R2) with your sponsor clients?

How can the process of creating and maintaining Quality Agreements and Vendor Oversight plans be improved?

Join Julie Peacock of Comprehend for an informative session on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, as she presents findings from this new report and provide a live demonstration of clinical intelligence designed for CROs:

Create, monitor and manage quality agreements and oversight plans

Proactively identify and mitigate risk

Manage portfolio and site performance

Empower joint CRO-Sponsor teams through collaboration and workflow

To learn more about this complimentary webinar visit: CRO Benchmark Survey: Peer Review and Perspective of Oversight and Collaboration

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/7/11G145140/Images/Comprehend_logo(new)-46829c80e14aa24c89f4d5366c18e9e8.jpg