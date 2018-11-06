CROP Completes 2018 Harvest at Nevada CBD Farm and Prepares First Shipment

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announces an update on its 1,865-acre hemp-CBD farm.

CROP’s tenant has now completed the harvest of 240 acres of CBD hemp. Samples have been sent out for independent testing to determine CBD concentrations and for a Certificate of Analysis (‘COA’). Once the COA has been received, the CBD will be shipped to the company’s partner toll processor to produce CBD isolate, as announced October 10, 2018. The company has also completed site testing at the entire Hemp-CBD project and soil is ready for 2019 planting. The company is developing lines of CBD capsule and tinctures to maximize its returns from its CBD production. The hemp & CBD isolate, and related products will be sold under the company’s Hempire and Tiff CBD brands and utilized for the Canna Drink beverage line.

Furthermore, the company’s tenant is now accepting inquiries for bulk orders of CBD isolate from the 2018 production.

About CROP

Crop Infrastructure Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and trades under the symbol “CROP” and in the US under the symbol “CRXPF”. CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors offering best-in-class operations. The Company’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, an 1,865 acre CBD farm, extraction in Nevada with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands.

