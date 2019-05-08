Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CROP Investment Holding World Farms Announces LOI to go Public on the CSE CROP Investment Holding World Farms Announces LOI to go Public on the CSE CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMartinrea International Inc. to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Automotive Transportation and Industrial ConferenceCanadian consumers and industry require a more appropriate regulatory environment for CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoidsUptick Newswire Hosts Continental Gold Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Upcoming Commercial Production