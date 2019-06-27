Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CROP Investment Holding World Farms Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to go Public on the CSE CROP Investment Holding World Farms Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to go Public on the CSE CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMake a Safe and Sober Ride Home Part of Your Canada Day CelebrationsREPEAT – AgraFlora Organics Provides Licensing Guidance and Operational Updates at GMP-Certified GTA Bottling FacilityZenith Epigenetics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Trial with Pfizer