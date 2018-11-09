Crosswinds Holdings Inc. Reports Q3 2018 Financial Results

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crosswinds Holdings Inc. (“Crosswinds” or the “Company”) (TSX: CWI) today announced its financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Business Highlights

During the quarter, the Board unanimously resolved, having regard to the Company’s available resources and opportunities, that it was in the best interests of the Company to distribute all of its available capital (less a reasonable reserve for liabilities and contingencies) to shareholders and dissolve the Company (the “Monetization Event”).

The Company proposed to complete the Monetization Event by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) which was approved by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta and by shareholders of the Company at a special shareholder meeting on September 12, 2018.

Subsequent to the quarter end, on October 29, 2018, the Company implemented a number of steps of the Arrangement, including, a 20-for-1 share split, and an initial redemption of 95% of the Company’s common shares (“Shares”). In connection with the initial redemption, the Company distributed an aggregate of $17,456,276 or $1.8189 per Share on a pre-Share Split basis.

Following the initial redemption, the Company received notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) that it is subject to a delisting review and will be delisted from the TSX if it does not regain compliance with TSX listing requirements by the end of February 2019.

The Company is assessing options for a sale of the Company. If a sale or similar transaction is not consummated, the Company plans to dissolve as part of the Arrangement.

The Company has completed the dissolution of a number of its subsidiaries and terminated its premises lease in New York, further reducing its cost structure. During the quarter, the Company also gave working notice to its CEO and COO resulting in an accrual of severance obligations of approximately USD$367,000.

Shareholders equity as at September 30, 2018, less the initial redemption amount, is equal to $1.9 million. The passage of time and costs involved in pursuing alternate transaction(s) will impact any residual amount of cash in the Company.

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported:

Net loss from continuing operations of $(1,166,251) or $(0.12) per common share (“Share”);

Shareholders’ equity attributable to Crosswinds’ shareholders (or net book value 1 ) of $19.3 million or $2.10 per Share 1 ; and

) of $19.3 million or $2.10 per Share ; and Assuming the issuance of Shares in satisfaction of the issued and outstanding deferred share units, the Company has a net book value of $2.01 per Share1 on a fully diluted basis.

1 Net book value per share is a non-IFRS financial measure and is calculated as total shareholders’ equity under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) divided by the number of common shares outstanding as at the period end. See the cautionary statement regarding use of Non-IFRS financial measures at the end of this release.

Statement of Operations Highlights

Three months ended Sept. 30 Nine months ended Sept. 30 In CAD thousands, except per Share amounts 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 194 $ 105 $ 536 $ 361 Net results of investments (136 ) (80 ) 361 (188 ) Expenses (1,224 ) (533 ) (2,445 ) (1,626 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,166 ) $ (508 ) (1,548 ) (1,453 ) Loss from discontinued Operations - (2,432 ) - (2,926 ) Gain on sale from discontinued Operations - 1,326 Net loss $ (1,166 ) $ (2,940 ) $ (222 ) (4,379 ) Non-controlling interest’s (income) loss - 347 (204 ) 418 Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Crosswinds $ (1,166 ) $ (2,593 ) $ 426 (3,961 ) Net loss per Share from continuing and discontinued operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.47 )

Balance Sheet Highlights

In CAD thousands, except per Share amounts Sept. 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and marketable securities $ 20,084 $ 7,507 Asset classified as held for sale - 13,986 Other assets 51 203 Total Assets $ 20,135 $ 21,696 Total Liabilities (801 ) (256 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 19,334 $ 21,440 Non-controlling interests - (1,998 ) Shareholders’ Equity attributable to the shareholders of Crosswinds $ 19,334 $ 19,442 Number of shares outstanding (millions) 9.2 9.2 Net book value per Share attributable to the shareholders of Crosswinds $ 2.10 $ 2.12

Financial Information

For a comprehensive review of the Company’s results, shareholders are encouraged to read the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying Interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2018, copies of which will be available on the Company’s website at www.crosswindsinc.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Crosswinds Holdings Inc.

Crosswinds is a publicly traded private equity firm and asset manager targeting strategic and opportunistic investments in the financial services sector with a particular focus on the insurance industry. Crosswinds is currently implementing its Monetization Event.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to the risk factors in the Company’s 2017 Annual Information Form, in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in our other filings with Canadian securities regulators. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, interest rates, tax related matters, loss of personnel, reliance on key personnel, ability of the Company to execute its strategies from time to time including the Monetization Event; the receipt of any regulatory approvals or consents required from time to time.