Crown Point Provides Operational Update of its Discovery Well in Tierra del Fuego

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Point Energy Inc. (“Crown Point” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:CWV) today provided an update of its SM x-1001 discovery well in Tierra del Fuego (net working interest 25.78%).

As previously reported, the well was shut in at the end of September to install recorders and production facilities. Long term production testing from the upper Tobífera formation began on October 10 and between October 10 and December 31, 2017, the well produced a total of 18,268 cubic meters (114,905 barrels) of 35 API gravity oil (gross), at an average rate of 220 m3/d (1,384 bpd) of oil (gross), through a series of choke sizes ranging between 8 and 14 mm. No water was reported produced during this test period.

During December, the well was shut-in for three days to record bottom hole pressures and over the remainder of the month produced a total of 7,920 m3 (49,820 barrels) of 35 API gravity oil (gross) at an average flow rate of 283 m3/d (1,780 bopd) (73 m3/d net; 460 bopd net) through a 14 mm choke at a flowing well head pressure of 31.6 kg/cm2 (465 psi). During this same period, the well produced a total of 466,228 cubic meters (16,464 Mcf) of associated natural gas (gross), at an average rate of 16,651 cubic meters (588 Mcf) of associated natural gas per day (gross), which is little changed since the well was placed on extended test.

Produced oil is being trucked to facilities at Cruz del Sur and San Sebastian for storage and sale. On January 10, 2018, the Company sold 4,878 net cubic metres (30,680 net barrels) of oil held in its storage facilities on Tierra del Fuego at a price of US$60 per barrel. Natural gas production is currently being flared and the Company and its partners are evaluating conservation options.

The Company and its joint venture partners are planning to drill one firm appraisal well on the San Martin structure during the first half of 2018 plus one additional well, contingent on the results of the appraisal drilling.

