Crown Worldwide (HK) Named Caring Company for 15 Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Mar 12, 2017) – Crown Worldwide (HK) was awarded the Caring Company Logo for the 15th consecutive year from the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS). The award was presented on Friday 10 March at a recognition ceremony organized by the HKCSS, officiated by The Honorable Mr. CHAN Mo-po, Paul, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR.

Crown Worldwide (HK) has been awarded the Caring Company Logo every year since the Caring Company Scheme was launched in 2002. This year, the company has again been recognized for continued commitment to caring for the well-being of the community, its employees and the environment — a special award to mark the scheme’s 15th anniversary.

Billy Wong, Managing Director Greater China for Crown Worldwide (HK), commented; “We are honored to be recognized as a Caring Company for the last 15 years. At Crown, we aim to do business in a way that positively impacts the communities in which we live and work.” Wong continued, “By establishing responsible policies, monitoring our impacts and continuously seeking improvements, we are determined to bring corporate social responsibility to the next level.”

More information on Crown Worldwide Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives can be found in its 2016 Sustainable Development Report, available through the group’s website.

The HKCSS Caring Company Program aims to create a cohesive society through cultivating good corporate citizenship and building strategic partnership amongst businesses and charitable organizations. The program rewards organizations that demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of the community, their employees and the environment.

Crown Worldwide Group

The Crown Worldwide Group companies all share a common quality — the experience and insight to accomplish anything, from the complex to the routine. Crown World Mobility provides strategic assignment management and Crown Relocations complete relocation services for multinationals and government organizations. Crown supports employees on assignment and relocating private individuals. Crown Records Management is a significant force in corporate information management. Helping clients maximize the value of their corporate memory, Crown manages secure archiving and retrieval of information in physical and electronic format. From centers worldwide, Crown Fine Art’s experts provide services in planning, handling and moving fine art for museums, art galleries, auction houses and private collectors. Further divisions encompass storing and managing wine collections, project management of oil and gas equipment, hotel refurbishments, and warehousing and distribution of luxury goods. The Crown Worldwide Group, headquartered in Hong Kong, was established in 1965. We have over 265 locations in almost 60 countries.

