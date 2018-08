CBJ — Crude-by-rail exports from Canada set another record in June, rising to an average of 204,558 barrels per day.

That’s up almost 3% from 198,800 in May and a whopping 86% from 109,500 in June 2017, according to the National Energy Board.

However, these record shipments may not last if several pipeline delivery options come to fruition, which could be as soon as the latter part of 2019.

