Crude By Rail Rises

CBJ — Crude-by-rail exports from Canada rose to a record 269,829 barrels per day in September according to figures released by the National Energy Board.

The increase represents an upsurge of nearly 18% from 229,544 in August and just over double the 134,132 barrels per day recorded in September 2017.

There is no doubt a primary reason for the improved fortunes of crude by rail can be connected with the many problems the pipeline industry is facing.

Oilsands producers such as Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil are ramping up crude-by-rail volumes to get barrels to markets where they will receive better prices.

