Cruz Cobalt Mobilizes Crews on the Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V:CUZ) (OTCBB:BKTPF) (FSE:BR02.F) is pleased to announce that crews have been mobilized on the 100 percent owned Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect located in Deer Lodge County, Montana. This prospect consists of 64 contiguous lode claims covering approximately 1,300 acres.

The Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect is located on the western edge of the Boulder Batholith and east of the Cordilleran Fold and Thrust Belt in south-western Montana. Covering a boundary between a Cretaceous granodiorite and the Lowland Creek Volcanics from the Eocene; the claims are in the vicinity of a total of four volcanic rock suites. Cobalt, the primary targeted commodity of the Chicken Hawk, is occurring in the pyritized andesite and as cobaltian arsenopyrite; the sulfides are pnuematolytic in origin. The 64 claims surround 4 patented claims, no less than 15 unclaimed prospects, and 3 unclaimed adits.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, “We are pleased to be underway on the Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana. The data we have analyzed indicates to us that the cobalt trend snakes its way through Idaho into Montana and up into Southern British Columbia. Cruz has property in each of Idaho, Montana and British Columbia as well as being one of the single largest landholders around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. Cruz is active on multiple projects in two countries and has enough cash on hand to undertake all its planned work programs.”

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz’s four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz’s Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect and the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect. The company’s 4,935 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

If you would like to be added to Cruz’s email list please send an email to info@cruzcobaltcorp.com or twitter @CruzCobalt

James Nelson

President

604.899.9150

Toll free 1.855.599.9150

www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

twitter @CruzCobalt