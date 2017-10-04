Crystal Commences Gold Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CRYSTAL EXPLORATION INC. (the “Company” or “Crystal”) (TSXV:CEI) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (WKN:A2ATHU) is pleased to announce mobilization for exploration work at its 100% owned Contwoyto Gold Project in Nunavut, Canada. The work program will consist of up to 500 meters (m) of core drilling and include ground magnetic and HLEM geophysical surveys. Focus of work will be to validate historical work and to examine new zones for continuity while better understanding the trend potential.

Contwoyto Gold Project

The Project holds two (2) mining leases and two (2) mining claims covering over 60km2 located adjacent to the Lupin Gold Mine. Four (4) gold occurrences have been identified through historical work named A3, FIN, Shallow Bay and Butterfly/Dune Gold. Each of the gold occurrences contains significant results from historical exploration that have not been the subject of modern day exploration including horizontal loop electromagnetic conductors (“HLEM”) both adjacent and along strike.

Key Historical Gold Intersections

Drill Hole No. Width (m) Gold (g/t) Rock Type Operator DDH 87-13 4.86 63.09 Banded Iron Formation Cominco Ltd., 1987 DDH 93-03 2.47 38.35 Banded Iron Formation Echo Bay Mines, 1993 DDH 93-01 4.55 20.11 Banded Iron Formation Echo Bay Mines, 1993 DDH F-93-12 3.05 11.58 Banded Iron Formation Echo Bay Mines, 1993 DDH S-3-84 3.6 35.19 Banded Iron Formation Bow Valley Industries Ltd., 1984

APEX Geoscience Partnership

Crystal has partnered with Apex Geoscience Ltd. (“Apex”) to compile an extensive and comprehensive data package and will include geological modelling for its Contwoyto Gold Project. Apex is a world-class team of geoscience professionals who have vast experience operating in Nunavut over the past twenty-five (25) years.

Diamond Projects

Diamond chemistry results are expected during Q4, 2017. Following the results, data will be compiled and interpreted to plan for a future new discovery drill program. Initial results to date show positive support for Crystal’s six (6) high priority, kimberlite drill targets including a high probability for additional targets to be added.

The Contwoyto Gold Project also holds diamond bearing potential, evidenced by a High Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey by Fluxgeo (1993) that identified 5 high priority kimberlite targets which require follow-up prospecting, sampling and ground geophysical surveying. Historical regional till samples recovered kimberlite indicator minerals including pyrope garnets, eclogitic garnets, chrome diopside, olivine, chromite and Ilmenite which require additional exploration.

Jim Greig, President & CEO commented, “The Crystal team is excited to drill the gold ground and move toward growing gold ounces across the project area. The gold occurrences were drilled nearly 30 years ago using a 5 g/t gold cutoff when gold was near $400/oz. We believe there is potential to expand the zones at strike, width and depth. The gold zones were historically worked for shallow, near surface gold to be milled at the nearby Lupin Gold Mine. New and existing gold zones remain untested at depth.”

About Crystal Exploration Inc.

Crystal is a Canadian gold & diamond exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Crystal is backed by proven and seasoned resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots through to production scenarios. The technical content of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the Technical Advisor of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ “Jim Greig”

Jim Greig,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

WEB: WWW.CRYSTALEXPLORATION.COM

EMAIL: INFO@CRYSTALEXPLORATION.COM

TELEPHONE: 604 260 6977