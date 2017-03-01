Crystal Exploration – New Target Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 1, 2017) - CRYSTAL EXPLORATION INC. (the “Company” or “Crystal”) (TSX VENTURE:CEI) is pleased to report exploration plans for Crystal’s 100% owned diamond bearing Muskox, Contwoyto and Hood Projects located in Nunavut, Canada.

A three-phase exploration plan is in progress that includes drilling of 6 ‘bulls eye’ ground magnetic targets and completing geophysics over 12 high priority lake and/or Electromagnetic based targets to generate additional new high priority targets. Diamond drilling and exploration work permits are granted across all Crystal project areas.

During 2016, 146 till samples were processed of which 117 samples contain possible ‘picked’ kimberlite indicator minerals (KIM’s) across Crystal’s project areas. The samples cumulatively contain 7,386 possible KIM’s that await microprobe analysis.

Crystals projects and newly developed targets are located in the northcentral portion of the Slave craton of the northwestern Canadian shield which hosts world class diamond mines and deposits, yet remains vastly under-explored. Testament to this is Canada’s and/or the Slave Cratons newest producer, the Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine which recently reported a 67.87 carat gemstone from production.

New Target Drilling Program

Crystal’s 2017 drill program will focus on discovering new kimberlite(s) (see Figure 1). The anomalies include 5 magnetic high and 1 magnetic low and range from 125 to 225 meters in size (see example in Figure 2).

The targets are primarily based on high resolution ground magnetics and elevated KIM’s from pick results. The geophysics show similar geophysical signatures (magnetic highs and lows) that enabled the discovery of other diamond bearing kimberlite pipes including the Contwoyto 1, Muskox, Jericho, Jericho South, Rush, Unicorn, Voyageur and Peregrine kimberlites.

Exploration Program

The 2017 work program consists of three phases of exploration.

Phase 1 – Spring program will involve a ground geophysics program to isolate additional high priority targets for drilling. The program may involve additional work over potential new acquisition properties.

Phase 2 – Summer program focused on drill ready priority targets. Additional targets may be added pending the results of the Phase 1 program. The program will include till sampling and ground geophysics.

Phase 3 – Fall drill program focused on expansion from the summer program.

Figure 1: New Target Locations: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/CEI31a.jpg

Figure 1 illustrates target locations and proximity of other diamond mines in the region.

Figure 2: Muskox Geophysical Anomaly: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/CEI31b2.jpg

Figure 2 represents 1 of 3 Muskox Project targets that illustrates a compelling example high priority targets developed from KIMs, diamond indicator pick results, magnetic anomalies and conductivity anomalies.

Dean Besserer, P.Geol., and Technical Advisor of Crystal Exploration Inc., commented, “The presence of diamond bearing kimberlites in this region and the quality of our targets are compelling reasons to drill Crystal’s targets that were developed from the 2016 exploration program and tens of millions of dollars in historical data from the likes of De Beers Canada, Ashton Mining and Tahera Diamonds during the 1990’s and 2000’s.”

About Crystal Exploration Inc.

Crystal is a Canadian diamond exploration company with Common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Crystal is backed by proven and seasoned resource sector professionals who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots through to production scenarios. The technical content of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the Technical Advisor of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

