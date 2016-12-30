CSE: 2016-1217 – Delist – Avapecia Life Sciences Corp. (VVS)

Friday, December 30, 2016Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 30, 2016) - Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement with Avagenesis Corp. the common shares of Avapecia Life Sciences Corp. will be delisted at the market close today, December 30, 2016.

The resulting amalgamated company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Date: Market close, December 30, 2016

Symbol: VVS

