CSE: 2017-0313 – Name and Symbol Change – Brakpan Ventures Corp. (BVC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Brakpan Ventures Corp. has announced a name change to International Cobalt Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com

Effective Date: March 29, 2017

New Symbol: CO

New CUSIP: 459283107

New ISIN: CA 4592831073

