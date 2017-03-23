CSE: 2017-0313 – Name and Symbol Change – Brakpan Ventures Corp. (BVC)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Brakpan Ventures Corp. has announced a name change to International Cobalt Corp.
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com
Effective Date: March 29, 2017
New Symbol: CO
New CUSIP: 459283107
New ISIN: CA 4592831073
