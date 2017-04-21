CSE: 2017-0412 – Notice of Distribution – EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (EVA)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) - EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. has announced a distribution to shareholders of record on April 26, 2017. As per the shareholder and court approved plan of arrangement for the shares of the C&C Cosmeceuticals Corp., Trials Division, and the Data Security subsidiary companies are to be distributed pro-rata to shareholders of record on the share record distribution date and the ratio of the distribution to existing shares held shall be on a 1:1 basis.

Ex-Distribution Date: April 24, 2017

Record Date: April 26, 2017

For questions regarding the distribution, refer to the company’s press release dated April 21, 2017.