CSE: 2017-0506 – Suspension – Khot Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (KOT)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Khot Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Khot Infrastructure Holdings will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.
Date: Effective immediately, May 5, 2017
Symbol: KOT
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
[email protected]
www.thecse.com
Listings
(416) 367-7340
[email protected]
www.thecse.com
Recommended