Friday, May 5, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | CSE: 2017-0506 – Suspension – Khot Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (KOT)

CSE: 2017-0506 – Suspension – Khot Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (KOT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Khot Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Khot Infrastructure Holdings will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

Date: Effective immediately, May 5, 2017

Symbol: KOT

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
[email protected]
www.thecse.com
Recommended
La Société financière IGM Inc. déclare ses résultats du premier trimestre
Huawei Releases eLTE SmartGrid Solution to Promote the Digital Transformation of Electric Companies