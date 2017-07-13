CSE: 2017-0707 – New Listing – Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (LION)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 13, 2017) - The common shares of Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com
Global Li-Ion Graphite is an exploration and development Company focused on the acquisition and development of Graphite projects with an intent to supply the rapidly growing energy storage industry. Each Li-Ion Battery requires Graphite, Lithium, Cobalt and nickel. The company’s Chedic Graphite project near Carson City Nevada is only a few miles from Tesla’s newly built and commissioned Giga Factory. Global Li-Ion Graphite is actively evaluating additional projects for acquisition to build a world class Graphite supply Company.
L’inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. a été approuvée.
Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com
Global Li-Ion Graphite est une société d’exploration et de développement axée sur l’acquisition et le développement de projets Graphite dans le but d’approvisionner l’industrie du stockage d’énergie à croissance rapide. Chaque batterie Li-Ion nécessite du graphite, du lithium, du cobalt et du nickel. Le projet Chedic Graphite de la société, près de Carson City Nevada, se trouve à quelques kilomètres seulement de la Giga Factory nouvellement construite et commandée par Tesla. Global Li-Ion Graphite évalue activement des projets supplémentaires pour l’acquisition pour la création d’une société d’approvisionnement Graphite de classe mondiale.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|LION
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|21 391 166
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|2 647 500
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Mining/Mines
|CUSIP:
|37956H 10 8
|ISIN:
|CA37956H 10 8 2
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|July 14, 2017/Le 14 juillet 2017
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier:
|August 31/Le 31 août
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|Computershare Investor Services Inc.
