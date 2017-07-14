CSE: 2017-0709 – Suspension – Aydon Income Properties Inc. (AYD)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 14, 2017) - Aydon Income Properties Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Aydon Income Properties will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, July 14, 2017

Symbol: AYD