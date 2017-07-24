CSE: 2017-0714 – Delist – Brookfield New Horizons Income Fund (BIF.UN)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 24, 2017) - The units of Brookfield New Horizons Income Fund will be delisted at the market close, July 31, 2017.

All trades on July 26 through July 31, 2017 will be for settlement on July 31, 2017. The Units will be delisted at the market close on July 31, 2017.

Date: July 31, 2017

Symbol: BIF.UN