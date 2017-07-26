CSE: 2017-0717 – Reinstatement – Global Remote Technologies Ltd. (RGT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) - Effective immediately the shares of Global Remote Technologies Ltd. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: July 26, 2017

Symbol: RGT

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

