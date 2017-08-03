CSE: 2017-0801 – Name and Symbol Change – Whattozee Networks Inc. (WTZ)

Thursday, August 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - Whattozee Networks Inc. has announced a name change to Chemistree Technology Inc. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Effective Date: August 4, 2017
New Symbol: CHM
New CUSIP: 16383D104
New ISIN: CA 16383D1042
