CSE: 2017-0801 – Name and Symbol Change – Whattozee Networks Inc. (WTZ)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - Whattozee Networks Inc. has announced a name change to Chemistree Technology Inc. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com
|Effective Date: August 4, 2017
|New Symbol: CHM
|New CUSIP: 16383D104
|New ISIN: CA 16383D1042
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Recommended