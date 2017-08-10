Thursday, August 10, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CSE: 2017-0806 – Reinstatement – Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. (MLK)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 10, 2017) - Effective immediately the shares of Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: August 10, 2017

Symbol: MLK

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
