CSE: 2017-0806 – Reinstatement – Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. (MLK)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 10, 2017) - Effective immediately the shares of Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
Effective Date: August 10, 2017
Symbol: MLK
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Recommended