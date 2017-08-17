CSE: 2017-0807 – New Listing – CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 17, 2017) - The common shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

CannTrust™, since its inception in 2014, has led the Canadian market in producing pharmaceutically standardized product. As a federally regulated licensed producer, CannTrust™ brings more than 40 years of pharmacy and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry. CannTrust™ currently operates a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic facility in Vaughan, Ontario and is upgrading a 430,000 square foot cultivation facility in the Niagara region.

L’inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de CannTrust Holdings Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

CannTrust™, depuis sa création en 2014, a conduit le marché canadien à produire des produits pharmaceutiquement standardisés. En tant que producteur agréé sous réglementation fédérale, CannTrust™ apporte plus de 40 ans d’expérience en pharmacie et en soins de santé à l’industrie médicale du cannabis. CannTrust™ exploite actuellement une installation hydroponique à la fine pointe de la technologie de 50 000 pieds carrés à Vaughan, en Ontario, et met à niveau une installation de culture de 430 000 pieds carrés dans la région de Niagara.