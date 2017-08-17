CSE: 2017-0807 – New Listing – CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 17, 2017) - The common shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.
CannTrust™, since its inception in 2014, has led the Canadian market in producing pharmaceutically standardized product. As a federally regulated licensed producer, CannTrust™ brings more than 40 years of pharmacy and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry. CannTrust™ currently operates a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic facility in Vaughan, Ontario and is upgrading a 430,000 square foot cultivation facility in the Niagara region.
L’inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de CannTrust Holdings Inc. a été approuvée.
Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.
CannTrust™, depuis sa création en 2014, a conduit le marché canadien à produire des produits pharmaceutiquement standardisés. En tant que producteur agréé sous réglementation fédérale, CannTrust™ apporte plus de 40 ans d’expérience en pharmacie et en soins de santé à l’industrie médicale du cannabis. CannTrust™ exploite actuellement une installation hydroponique à la fine pointe de la technologie de 50 000 pieds carrés à Vaughan, en Ontario, et met à niveau une installation de culture de 430 000 pieds carrés dans la région de Niagara.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|TRST
|Price (Special Warrants)/Prix:
|$2.00/2,00 $
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|86 862 799
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|5 164 188
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
|CUSIP:
|137800 20 7
|ISIN:
|CA137800 20 7 7
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|100
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|August 21, 2017/Le 21 août 2017
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier:
|December 31/Le 31 décembre
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|TSX Trust Company
