Thursday, August 17, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | CSE: 2017-0807 – New Listing – CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST)

CSE: 2017-0807 – New Listing – CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 17, 2017) - The common shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

CannTrust™, since its inception in 2014, has led the Canadian market in producing pharmaceutically standardized product. As a federally regulated licensed producer, CannTrust™ brings more than 40 years of pharmacy and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry. CannTrust™ currently operates a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic facility in Vaughan, Ontario and is upgrading a 430,000 square foot cultivation facility in the Niagara region.

L’inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de CannTrust Holdings Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

CannTrust™, depuis sa création en 2014, a conduit le marché canadien à produire des produits pharmaceutiquement standardisés. En tant que producteur agréé sous réglementation fédérale, CannTrust™ apporte plus de 40 ans d’expérience en pharmacie et en soins de santé à l’industrie médicale du cannabis. CannTrust™ exploite actuellement une installation hydroponique à la fine pointe de la technologie de 50 000 pieds carrés à Vaughan, en Ontario, et met à niveau une installation de culture de 430 000 pieds carrés dans la région de Niagara.

Issuer/Émetteur: CannTrust Holdings Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TRST
Price (Special Warrants)/Prix: $2.00/2,00 $
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 86 862 799
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 164 188
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
CUSIP: 137800 20 7
ISIN: CA137800 20 7 7
Boardlot/Quotité: 100
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: August 21, 2017/Le 21 août 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: December 31/Le 31 décembre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Recommended
Solar Eclipse Countdown: Are You Geared Up?