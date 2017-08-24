CSE: 2017-0813 – Expiry – Cautivo Mining Inc. Rights (CAI.RT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 24, 2017) - Further to bulletin 2017-0803 all trades in CAI.RT on August 25, 28 and 29 will be for settlement on August 29, 2017.

Trading in the rights will be halted at noon on August 29, 2017 and the rights will be delisted at market close.

Expiry Date: August 29, 2017

Symbol: CAI.RT