CSE: 2017-0815 – Reinstatement and Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation – AAN Ventures Inc. (ANN)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 25, 2017) - Effective immediately the shares of AAN Ventures Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

AAN Ventures Inc. previously announced a name change to Integra Resources Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) post consolidation share for each one point five (1.5) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. All fractional shares will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 37,835,387.

The shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on August 28, 2017.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on August 25, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: August 28, 2017

Record Date: June 7, 2017

NEW SYMBOL: COPR

NEW CUSIP: 699355103

NEW ISIN: CA 6993551036