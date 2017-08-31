CSE: 2017-0820 – New Listing – MGX Minerals Inc. – May 2019 Warrants (XMG.WT.A)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - The MGX Minerals Inc. Share Purchase Warrants (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to the MGX Minerals Inc. Special Warrant Offering have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant shall entitle the holder, upon exercise prior expiry, to acquire one (1) common share for $1.15 until the Expiry Date.

Trading Date: September 1, 2017

Symbol: XMG.WT.A

CUSIP: 55303L 15 0

ISIN: CA 55303L 15 0 0

Boardlot: 500

Business Sector: Mining

Expiry Date: May 12, 2019

For more detail, see the Warrant Indenture available on the MGX Minerals Inc. – May 2019 Warrants page of thecse.com.