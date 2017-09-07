CSE: 2017-0904 – Name and Symbol Change – Greywacke Exploration Ltd. (GWL)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 7, 2017) - Greywacke Exploration Ltd. has announced a name change to Green River Gold Corp. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on September 8, 2017.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.
Effective Date: September 8, 2017
New Symbol: CCR
New CUSIP: 39328D 10 4
New ISIN: CA 39328D 10 4 2
