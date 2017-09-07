CSE: 2017-0904 – Name and Symbol Change – Greywacke Exploration Ltd. (GWL)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 7, 2017) - Greywacke Exploration Ltd. has announced a name change to Green River Gold Corp. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on September 8, 2017.

Effective Date: September 8, 2017

New Symbol: CCR

New CUSIP: 39328D 10 4

New ISIN: CA 39328D 10 4 2