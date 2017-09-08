CSE: 2017-0905 – Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation – International Wastewater Systems Inc. (IWS)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 8, 2017) - International Wastewater Systems Inc. has announced a name change to Sharc International Systems Inc. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) post consolidation share for each three point five (3.5) pre-consolidation common shares. Fractional common shares that are less than one-half of a common share must be cancelled and each fractional common share that is at least one-half of a common share must be changed to one whole common share.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 28,319,258.

The shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on September 11, 2017.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on September 8, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.