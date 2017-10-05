CSE: 2017-1004 – Name and Symbol Change – 360 Capital Financial Services Group Inc. (TSZ)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 5, 2017) - 360 Capital Financial Services Group Inc. has announced a name change to 360 Blockchain Inc. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on October 10, 2017.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com
|Effective Date: October 10, 2017
|New Symbol: CODE
|New CUSIP: 88557T108
|New ISIN: CA 88557T1084
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
