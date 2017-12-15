CSE: 2017-1214 – INDEX – CSE 25 INDEX QUARTERLY REBALANCING
The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 15, 2017.
ADDITIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|GET
|Glance Technologies Inc.
|Technology
|BIGG
|BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.
|Technology
|RQB
|Ravenquest Botanics Inc.
|Life Sciences
|BBT
|Benchmark Botanics Inc.
|Life Sciences
|XBLK
|eXeBlock Technology Corp.
|Technology
|NC
|NetCents Technology Inc.
|Technology
|TER
|TerrAscend Corp.
|Life Sciences
DELETIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|VGW
|Valens Groworks Corp.
|Life Sciences
|LDS
|Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.
|Life Sciences
|IAN
|iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc.
|Life Sciences
|MTA
|Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.
|Mining
|SNA
|Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.
|Technology
|MRM
|Micromem Technologies Inc.
|Technology
|RSS
|RESAAS Services Inc.
|Technology
