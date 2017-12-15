CSE: 2017-1214 – INDEX – CSE 25 INDEX QUARTERLY REBALANCING

Friday, December 15, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 15, 2017) -

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 15, 2017.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
GET Glance Technologies Inc. Technology
BIGG BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. Technology
RQB Ravenquest Botanics Inc. Life Sciences
BBT Benchmark Botanics Inc. Life Sciences
XBLK eXeBlock Technology Corp. Technology
NC NetCents Technology Inc. Technology
TER TerrAscend Corp. Life Sciences

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
VGW Valens Groworks Corp. Life Sciences
LDS Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Life Sciences
IAN iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. Life Sciences
MTA Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. Mining
SNA Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Technology
MRM Micromem Technologies Inc. Technology
RSS RESAAS Services Inc. Technology
Index Management
Robert Cook
Senior Vice-President Market Development
Robert.Cook@thecse.com
(416) 367-7349

Media Relations
Richard Carleton
CEO
Richard.Carleton@thecse.com
(416) 367-7360

