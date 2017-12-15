CSE: 2017-1214 – INDEX – CSE 25 INDEX QUARTERLY REBALANCING

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 15, 2017) -

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 15, 2017.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector GET Glance Technologies Inc. Technology BIGG BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. Technology RQB Ravenquest Botanics Inc. Life Sciences BBT Benchmark Botanics Inc. Life Sciences XBLK eXeBlock Technology Corp. Technology NC NetCents Technology Inc. Technology TER TerrAscend Corp. Life Sciences

DELETIONS