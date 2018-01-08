CSE: 2018-0105 – Suspension – Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 8, 2018) -
Namaste Technologies Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Namaste Technologies will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.
Date: Effective immediately, January 8, 2018
Symbol: N
