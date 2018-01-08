CSE: 2018-0106 – Suspension – Alliance Growers Corp. (ACG)
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 8, 2018) -
Alliance Growers Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Alliance will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.
Date: Effective immediately, January 8, 2018
Symbol: ACG
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Recommended