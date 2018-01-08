CSE: 2018-0106 – Suspension – Alliance Growers Corp. (ACG)

Monday, January 8, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Alliance Growers Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Alliance will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

Date: Effective immediately, January 8, 2018

Symbol: ACG

