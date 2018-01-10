CSE: 2018-0110 – Reinstatement – Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 10, 2018) - Effective immediately the shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: January 10, 2018

Symbol: N

