Wednesday, January 10, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | CSE: 2018-0110 – Reinstatement – Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)

CSE: 2018-0110 – Reinstatement – Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 10, 2018) - Effective immediately the shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: January 10, 2018

Symbol: N

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

To unsubscribe click here.

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com
Recommended
Nutritional High Announces Private Placement of $10 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Co-Led by Canaccord Genuity and Gravitas Securities
Group Ten Metals Identifies 18 Kilometer-Long Soil Anomaly and Expands Land Position at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA