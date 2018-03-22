CSE: 2018-0322 – Name and Symbol Change – Tartisan Resources Corp. (TTC)

TORONTO, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tartisan Resources Corp. has announced a name change to Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Friday, March 23, 2018.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on March 22, 2018. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Tartisan Resources Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom à Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole le vendredi 23 mars 2018.

Les documents d’information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des affaires le 22 mars 2018. Les concessionnaires doivent rappeler leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective: Le 23 mars/March 2018 New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: TN New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 87649R104 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA87649R1047

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d’informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com