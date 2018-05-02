CSE: 2018-0504 – New Listing – Canamex Gold Corp. (CSQ)

TORONTO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The common shares of Canamex Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the listing date.

Canamex Gold Corp. is engaged in the development of the Bruner gold project and exploration of the Silverton gold project, both projects located in Nevada USA. Canamex is moving the Bruner gold project forward into permitting and development. Canamex has partnered with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of financing, without equity dilution.

Les actions ordinaires de Canamex Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Canamex Gold Corp. participe au développement du projet aurifère Bruner et à l’exploration du projet aurifère Silverton, deux projets situés dans le Nevada aux États-Unis. Canamex fait progresser le projet aurifère Bruner pour l’autoriser et le développer. Canamex a conclu un partenariat avec Harmonychain AS, pour les Jetons de contrats intelligents Ethereum Blockchain pour l’or et l’argent, comme moyen de financement alternatif, sans dilution des actions.

Issuer/Émetteur: Canamex Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CSQ Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 61 365 676 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 102 554 212 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 13711B108 ISIN: CA 13711B 10 8 5 Boardlot/Quotité: TBD Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 7 mai/May 2018 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: December 31/Le 31 décembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com