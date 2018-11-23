CSE: 2018-1124 – New Listing – LiveWell Canada Inc. (LVWL)

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The common shares of LiveWell Canada Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

LiveWell Canada Inc. is an innovative Canadian hemp and cannabis company focused on advanced research on CBD and other cannabinoids, as well as development, distribution, sales and marketing of prescription and consumer health and wellness products.

Les actions ordinaires de LiveWell Canada Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d’information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

LiveWell Canada Inc. est une société canadienne novatrice de chanvre et de cannabis axée sur la recherche avancée sur le CBD et d’autres cannabinoïdes, ainsi que sur le développement, la distribution, la vente et la commercialisation de produits de prescription, de santé et de bien-être.

Issuer/Émetteur: LiveWell Canada Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LVWL Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 129 749 624 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 32 687 387 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 53837C 10 1 ISIN: CA 53837C 10 1 4 Boardlot/Quotité: TBD Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 26 novembre/November 2018 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: Le 30 juin/June Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LVWL. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com