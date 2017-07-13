CTD Holdings to Present at 25th Annual Family Conference of the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation

ALACHUA, FL–(Marketwired – July 13, 2017) – CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease, today announced that the company will present on its clinical and drug development program for the orphan drug, Trappsol® Cyclo™, at the 25th Annual Family Conference of the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation. The conference will take place at the Hilton Rosemont/Chicago O’Hare Hotel, Chicago, IL, from August 10 through August 13, 2017.

CTD’s presentation will focus on the U.S. Phase I clinical trial of Trappsol® Cyclo™, its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC). The U.S. trial is currently recruiting patients. The presentation will also include data from CTD’s compassionate use program with Trappsol® Cyclo™, which began in 2009. The presentation will be made by Dr. Caroline Hastings, Principal Investigator, and Dr. Benny Liu, Co-Investigator, of the Phase I trial. Dr. Hastings was the first physician in the U.S. to provide cyclodextrins in the form of Trappsol® Cyclo™ on a compassionate use basis to NPC patients, and Dr. Liu was the first researcher to demonstrate the efficacy of cyclodextrins in an animal model of NPC disease.

The conference brings together patients, families and care givers for the purposes of learning about advances in NPC clinical trials and providing opportunities for community learning, sharing and support.

Presentation Details:

Date: Friday, August 11th

Time: Afternoon Session

Location: Hilton Rosemount/Chicago O’Hare Hotel, Chicago, Il

Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, CTD’s Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, will introduce CTD’s Family and Patient Liaisons, Ms. Shannon Reedy of the U.S. and Ms. Jackie Imrie of the UK. The company encourages families and NPC patients interested in the clinical trial to contact Ms. Reedy (shannon.reedy@hotmail.com) or Ms. Imrie (jackie@jicltd.co.uk) or to visit with them and the CTD team at the conference.

