CU Inc. Appoints Linda Southern-Heathcott as Director and Vice Chair

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 1, 2017) - CU Inc. (TSX:CIU.PR.A) (TSX:CIU.PR.C)

CU Inc. announced today the appointment of Linda Southern-Heathcott to the Board of Directors and the role of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2017.

Ms. Southern-Heathcott is President & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Meadows Ltd., an internationally recognized equestrian facility, and a Founding Director and Board Chair of AKITA Drilling Ltd. Ms. Southern-Heathcott is also Vice Chair of both ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited, and Chair of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

Ms. Southern-Heathcott holds the Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

CU Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company. CU Inc. is an Alberta-based corporation with approximately 4,200 employees and assets of $15 billion; comprised of rate regulated utility operations in pipelines, natural gas and electricity transmission and distribution. More information about CU Inc. can be found on the Canadian Utilities Limited website at www.canadianutilities.com.