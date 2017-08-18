Cuba Ventures Announces Private Placement
VANCOUVER, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 8.0 million (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for proceeds of up to $400,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the Offering. Finders fees of up to 7% may be payable on a portion of the placement. The Units, Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a four month hold period from date of closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds will be used for general corporate working capital purposes.
About Cuba Ventures Corp.:
Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages, featuring individual web assets for Cuba’s popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba.
For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) or Travelucion, visit the Company’s website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com.
The Company has 73,512,487 shares issued and outstanding.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.