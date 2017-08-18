Cuba Ventures Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 8.0 million (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for proceeds of up to $400,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the Offering. Finders fees of up to 7% may be payable on a portion of the placement. The Units, Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a four month hold period from date of closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds will be used for general corporate working capital purposes.

About Cuba Ventures Corp.:

Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages, featuring individual web assets for Cuba’s popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba.

The Company has 73,512,487 shares issued and outstanding.

