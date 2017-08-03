Cuba Ventures Corp Completes commercial mission to Cuba with hotel industry supplier and partner Tyrval

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has concluded a recent seven day commercial mission to Havana, Cuba, carried out by Director, Alfredo Manresa and, the CEO of Tyrval Jordi Tomas Romero.

Details of Tyrval and Cuba Ventures commercial mission

Tyrval, a worldwide supplier to the hotel and hospitality industry and, the official supplier of LG products for Latin America and, partner of Cuba Ventures Corp, concluded a seven day intensive commercial mission to Cuba during the month of July. Significant advances and product presentations were made to key buying entities in Cuba, including but not limited to: Melia Hotels International, Cubanacan Hotels, Gran Caribe Hotels, Servitur and ITH, the main importer for the tourism sector, controlled by Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Commerce (MINCEX). Further, written offers were presented to foreign joint venture entities Cubacan, Miramar, Jibacoa, Amanecer Holding, Cubacaribe, Cubanablau and El Senador. The extensive list of goods and items offered by Tyrval ensures that Cuba Ventures Corp and Tyrval can accommodate complete hotel refurbishments or specific area remodeling. A prevalent proposed product line was both the hospitality industry focused LG electronics along with industrial air-conditioning equipment. Additionally, multiple requests were received for hotel furniture for over 1000 rooms in numerous hotel properties managed by the aforementioned hotel chains. Cuba Ventures and Tyrval share an agreement in which Cuba Ventures Corp obtain 5% of all revenue from the partnership. Tyrval expects to submit over 10 million USD of possible orders before the year end.

Cuba Ventures Corp plans to vigorously fight legal trademark allegation

On August 1st Cuba Ventures Corp received a notice concerning legal action regarding an alleged breach of the trademark from a Curacao based travel agency. Caribbean Travel Network, domiciled on the island of Curacao in the Caribbean, filed a complaint against directors and the company, surrounding the alleged use of word mark violation in Canada and, unproven claims relating to unfair competition. The board believes the claim is without merit and has engaged trademark specialist council and will fight this complaint forcefully.

About Cuba Ventures Corp.:

Cuba Ventures Corp. interest is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages, featuring individual web assets for Cuba’s popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba. Travelucion’s online travel division is a duly licensed retail travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually.

Cuba Ventures Corp has acquired an equity interest in a Florida, USA domiciled, licensed and bonded travel agency which specializes in travel to Cuba. This equity ownership permits the company and, its subsidiary Travelucion, to promote U.S compliant travel packages to Americans citizens through its equity partner International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Travelucion’s 432 Cuba focused multilingual websites generate over 30 million page-views per year, directing traffic to the company’s online booking and e-commerce sites. These online websites cover all facets of Cuba including over 80 travel destinations, hotels & resorts, bed & breakfast, tours, car rentals, restaurants, as well as Cuban culture, history, music, celebrities, sports, medical treatments and more.Travelucion’s revenues have been rapidly growing in the wake of the notable shift in American policy towards Cuba. With diplomatic relations improving and restrictions on qualified American travel to Cuba relaxed, the opening of the multi-billion dollar travel market to the Caribbean nation is becoming a reality. Travelucion’s continued media dominance over the past two decades has provided Cuba Ventures with a competitive advantage in the burgeoning Cuba travel and online media space. With the relaxing of rules for American travelers to Cuba and the potential of further easing, growth, and investment opportunities are on the rise in Cuba. Cuba Ventures consulting division harnesses over 60 years of combined advisor experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between third parties anxious to begin commercial operations with Cuba and, the company’s Cuba Consulting Unit.

