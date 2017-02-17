CUPE 7000 members ratify agreement with SkyTrain

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 17, 2017) - CUPE 7000, representing 750 SkyTrain employees in operations, maintenance and administration, have ratified a tentative agreement with British Columbia Rapid Transit Company.

The three-year agreement, which ends on August 31, 2019, includes a general wage increase of 5.4 per cent, a trades adjustment increase of 1.3 per cent, various improvements to extended health benefits and working conditions, and the establishment of a long-term disability review committee.

“This recent round of bargaining has been a long and challenging process, so we are pleased to bring it to a successful conclusion,” said CUPE 7000 President Bill Magri.

“Throughout the process, we heard from our members that there are areas the employer needs to work on to rebuild the trust and faith of the membership. We look forward to working in concert with the employer to resolve these issues.”