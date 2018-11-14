Current Water Retains Paradox for Investor Relations

CBJ Newsmakers

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that is has engaged the services of Paradox Public Relations (“Paradox”) for Investor Relation Services.

Paradox will assist the Company by increasing market awareness for the company utilizing a number of financial market communications initiatives. The core of which will be facilitating in-person introductions for the company with institutional and retail brokers and investors.

Under the terms of the engagement, Paradox will be retained for a 24 month period at $6,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month with the provision that either party, at its sole discretion, may cancel this agreement by giving thirty (30) days written notice. The Board of Directors of the Company will grant to Paradox 800,000 incentive stock options to acquire common shares at an exercise price of CAD 10 cents. The options will be vested at six month intervals over a period of eighteen months with an exercise termination date of two years from the date of grant. The grants are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company currently has an outstanding capital of 147,600,252 common shares with 11,225,000 common shares reserved for issuance on the exercise of outstanding stock options.

Paradox and its principals own a total of 5,810,000 shares of the Company purchased at an average share price of $0.10.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated will operate as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

