Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada (CNWC): Company finds new opportunities in Ontario thanks to Darlington Refurbishment

Newmarket, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — December 15, 2017, Newmarket, Ontario – Curtiss-Wright has been supporting the nuclear industry in Canada since 1980, but it was only shortly after Ontario Power Generation confirmed plans to refurbish its reactors at Darlington Nuclear that the international company established a division in Newmarket, Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada to better serve its clients.

With 55 years of experience supporting the industry in both the U.S and Canada, Curtiss-Wright has established a strong reputation for offering a comprehensive range of products and services that help sustain the safe and reliable operation of nuclear plants throughout the world.

Curtiss-Wright supports OPG’s Darlington Refurbishment project by providing testing to ensure equipment and components to be installed in the station meet seismic and environmental qualifications; and tests OPG-procured commercial grade components to certify them as nuclear grade, thereby ensuring they meet rigorous industry standards. Recently Curtiss-Wright secured a $2.5 million contract for new nuclear grade valves that will be used in the refurbishment of OPG’s Darlington station.

In addition to supporting OPG directly, Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada works with other organizations providing components to the refurbishment project by conducting quality testing on those components to ensure they’re ready for installation at Darlington. Beyond the refurbishment project, Curtiss-Wright has worked with OPG on Darlington site safety and infrastructure projects. With a commitment to post-secondary education in nuclear technology, Curtiss-Wright and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) are partnering on seismic research projects related to CANDU nuclear station safety.

Ontario is embarking on a massive nuclear refurbishment program that will see 8,000 jobs created in the province, to add to the 12,000 Ontarians currently employed in the sector. The refurbishment of Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington Nuclear Station is underway and home to over 5,000 additional workers. Of the $25 billion planned investment in plants at Bruce and at Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington Nuclear Station, over 90 percent will be spent with Ontario-based suppliers, creating further jobs and opportunities for small- and medium-sized companies across the province.

OPG’s Darlington Refurbishment project is Canada’s largest clean energy project, generating thousands of jobs and environmental benefits for Ontarians. Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada is one of 200 companies located across the province who are supporting this 10-year venture.

Quotes:

“The work that Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada is doing at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station is a great addition to Ontario’s fight against climate change. By providing low-carbon and low-cost electricity for Ontario families and businesses, this facility is creating important jobs in the energy sector and helping move our province towards a strong, low-carbon economy.”

Hon. Chris Ballard, MPP Newmarket – Aurora and Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Newmarket is proud to be the home of a network of advanced, innovative companies like Curtiss-Wright. On behalf of the Town of Newmarket, I would like to thank Curtiss-Wright for their continued investment in our community and commitment to clean energy.”

Mayor Tony Van Bynen, Town of Newmarket

“We are proud to have a company of international stature like Curtiss Wright invest here in Ontario to support our nuclear industry while creating high value and sustainable jobs.”

Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO, OCNI

“In the big picture, the Darlington Refurbishment project is certainly a flagship opportunity for Curtiss-Wright. On a micro-level, the project has given us the opportunity to learn and improve our processes by working with a large, complex organization like OPG. We’ve transitioned a lot in the last five years, and that’s in large part because of our work on the Darlington Refurbishment project.”

Chris Mitchell, Director, Business Segment, Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada

“Curtiss-Wright is a great example of the key work being completed through expert suppliers in support of the Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment Project.”

John M. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc.

“Curtiss-Wright has been engaged, and entrusted, to supply critical safety related valves on a number of our key projects, including Darlington Retube & Feeder Replacement. Our continued relationship with them is a testament to their commitment to quality, innovation and the nuclear industry in general.”

Preston Swafford, Chief Nuclear Officer and Executive Vice-President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin

“Refurbishing Darlington Nuclear is Canada’s largest clean energy project. It’s an investment in clean air, lower energy prices and it creates thousands of high skilled jobs that will drive Ontario’s economy. The Darlington Refurbishment project is boosting Ontario’s Gross Domestic Product by $15 billion and is having significant impacts on the local economies across the province including Newmarket. Ontario Power Generation and our suppliers and partners are working as one team to deliver the project safely, on time and on budget.”

Ted Gruetzner, Vice President, Corporate Relations and Communications, Ontario Power Generation

Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada offers a comprehensive range of products and services that support the nuclear power industry. CNWC advanced technologies and innovative solutions have been used in operating reactors for over 55 years, sustaining the safe and reliable operation of nuclear plants throughout the world. For over 30 years, Curtiss-Wright has supplied safety related equipment and services to the international fleet of CANDU utilities by providing engineered solutions for a wide variety of nuclear safety systems.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 12,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

