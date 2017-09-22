Cushman & Wakefield Sweeps up Four First Place Awards in Euromoney Survey

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 22, 2017) – Euromoney has named Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, the top China real estate agency in four categories of Overall, Valuation, Agency/Letting and Research, according to the results of the magazine’s 13th annual Real Estate Survey of industry professionals for 2017. Cushman & Wakefield took the top slot by beating out competitors in four of the country-by-country categories under advisory & consultancy.

Edward Cheung, Chairman, Asia Pacific Board & Chief Executive, Greater China, said: “Cushman & Wakefield is honored to be named the best real estate services firm in China and recognized for excellence across several business and skill lines. A clean sweep across four key award categories, including overall services provider, is a testament to Cushman & Wakefield’s commitment to outstanding client service and the professionalism of our teams as we leverage a global platform and local market expertise in China.”

These were the thirteenth Euromoney Real Estate Awards to be awarded by the editorial team of the international financial magazine Euromoney. Each year, real estate advisors, developers, investment managers, corporate end-users and banks worldwide are asked to rate which firms they thought were the best providers of real estate products and services in their market over the past 12 months. According to Euromoney, the 2017 survey received 2,462 valid responses and was conducted from March 3 to May 8, 2017.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients’ ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, please visit www.cushmanwakefield.cn or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china)