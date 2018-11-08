CUTRIC Staff Honoured with Awards & Nominations for Leadership & Sustainability

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) congratulates three of its team members on being recognized as leaders in sustainability.

This month,

CUTRIC’s Executive Director & C.E.O, Dr. Josipa Petrunic, is being awarded as one of Canada’s 2018 Top 40 Under 40 ® for her leadership in building a national technology consortium dedicated to low-carbon smart mobility technologies across Canada.



CUTRIC’s Program Manager, Dr. Anahita Jami, is nominated as a finalist in the ECO Canada Impact Awards, which aims to highlight the work of individuals who demonstrate leadership and commitment to environmental innovation.

“We are proud to have them on our team!” says Sue Connor, Chair of CUTRIC.

Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® sponsored by Caldwell Partners and BNN Bloomberg is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40 in business, innovation and entrepreneurship. Dr. Josipa Petrunic is being honoured for her leadership advocating for transit’s shift to electric, hydrogen and smart mobility as a way to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Corporate Knights’ Top 30 Under 30 distinguishes individuals under 30 years old who are showing innovative leadership on sustainability issues. Ms. Mlakar leads CUTRIC’s National Smart Vehicle Demonstration and Integration Trial that will integrate fully autonomous and electric shuttles in up to 13 cities across Canada as a “first-mile/ last-mile” solution to overcome accessibility and convenience barriers for ridership.

The ECO Canada Impact Awards recognizes certified environmental professionals who have led ground-breaking projects. Dr. Jami led the development of a new methodology for accurately measuring and comparing greenhouse gas emissions among transit systems in Ontario.

“CUTRIC is a place where bright minds are doing great things in advancing low-carbon smart mobility for Canada and the world,” closes Connor.

CUTRIC is a member-based innovation consortium that partners stakeholders in industry, transit and academia to develop the next-generation of low-carbon smart mobility technologies. Its mandate is to drive forward innovation in transportation across Canada, create jobs by doing so, and lead to significant GHG reductions.

